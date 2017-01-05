Bala one of the coldest places in Wales as ice takes hold across the country.

ICE took hold in parts of Britain overnight, as temperatures plunged to the lowest of the winter so far in many parts of the country.

Bala was one of the coldest places in Wales where the temperature dropped to minus 6.7C (20F).

Benson in Oxfordshire saw a record low this winter of minus 8.1C (17F).

Drivers have been warned of icy conditions.

Met Office forecaster Mark Wilson said: "We would warn people to be aware really and just be considerate of the fact that there could be some icy patches which are on untreated surfaces like pavements, cycling paths and minor roads."

Conditions are expected to get milder into the weekend.