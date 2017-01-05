Yobs smash up benches and urinate on play equipment at Ruthin's Ysgol Borthyn

A TEACHER has spoken of her sadness after vandals broke in and caused hundreds of pounds worth of damage to a school's play equipment - including urinating on bikes and in a play house.

Yobs also smashed up benches, ripped the door from a shed and even left vodka bottles in the playground at Ysgol Borthyn in Ruthin.

Janine Vardy says it took the school years of fundraising to accumulate the play and outdoor learning equipment and fears it could take that long again to replace it all.

“We came in on Tuesday for a staff training day and found that vandals had broken in, " she said..

“We've haven't told the kids yet, it'd be upsetting as they haven't got those things to play with. It's so disheartening, we have to fundraise to buy things like this bit by bit. It's so sad.

“The wooden benches had been thrown around the field, with nails sticking out they'd hung it over the playground. They've pulled panels off the shed door, they broke into the playhouse, urinated all over it and pulled everything off the walls in there.

“They've urinated everywhere, all over the bikes, the play equipment. The whole area is all contaminated. Even if we washed them down, we'd rather just get rid of them.”

Police have called for anyone with any information relating to the break-in to come forward.

The school says the parents and the wider community have been brilliant in their response to the break-in.

Janine continued: “We've had a lovely response from the community with offers of donations. The school budget is so tight that getting these things replaced is near impossible.

“We've had parents donate money and some replacement bikes as well.

“These things don't come out of the school budget, the playhouse and the equipment have been years of fundraising for the money to get them and it's the children that suffer as a result.

“They've lost all this wonderful equipment.

“It's just mindless vandalism really, nothing has been stolen, but everything has been damaged.

“It's going to take a huge cleanup before we can make it available to the pupils. We don't mind people using the field but when things like this happen it’s very different. It's taken all that hard work to build it up and now we just can't use it.

A statement from North Wales Police read: “We were called at 1.15pm on January 4 to reports of criminal damage at Ysgol Borthyn in Ruthin over the Christmas holidays.

“There was damage to a shed and play house.

“If anyone has any information we would ask them to call us on 101 quoting reference number RC17001590.”