PHOTO GALLERY: Police urged to step up patrols in wake of "appalling" vandalism at school in Ruthin

Jay Roberts, Lilly-Ana Roberts and Tomos Hession of the reception class in the outside play area of Ysgol Borthyn.

A TOWN councillor has urged police to increase patrols after a school suffered "appalling" vandalism with yobs urinating and leaving alcohol bottles in a children's outdoor play area.

Ann Roberts MBE, a former pupil of Ysgol Borthyn, also wants the council to install CCTV at the school.

The school near Ruthin have received several offers of replacement equipment from local people, which Ann says is testament to the generous nature of the town's people.

"I'm appalled. I live not far from the school, and I was a pupil there so it's even more galling," said Cllr Roberts.

Cllr Roberts added: "I've emailed the Police putting my concerns to them and asking for regular patrols there.

"I've also asked Denbighshire County Council to install security cameras at the school, it beggars belief there aren't any.

Over the Christmas break, vandals broke into the school, smashing up equipment, urinating on childrens toys and littering the place with bottles of vodka.

"It's indescribable really, the parents and teachers work hard to provide for the kids there and it's been repaid in this way," said Ann.

"They'll have to get rid of it all as they can't even wash them clean as they area.

"People in Ruthin, especially in this area near the school, are really appalled by it.

"It's grim. You can hear there are kids there about in the dark on the field in the summer months and they do tend to congregate at the back of the school. I have asked for police to check in there occasionally."

"There have been offers online for donations of replacement kit which has been really really good, and someone has volunteered to fix the shed. People in Ruthin have always been generous.

"It's just the fact that it's happened, it shows a lack of respect, I almost don't know what to say really. It's worrying, very worrying.

"It's an appalling act. Somebody out there does know who, and I'd urge them to come forward."

A statement from North Wales Police read: "We were called at 1.15pm on January 4 to reports of criminal damage at Ysgol Borthyn in Ruthin over the Christmas holidays.

"There was damage to a shed and play house.

"If anyone has any information we would ask them to call us on 101 quoting reference number RC17001590."