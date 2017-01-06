Ruthin Care home in line for £7m boost

A Denbighshire care home could be in line for a revamp of more than £7 million if plans put before councillors this week come to fruition.

Denbighshire councillors are being asked to consider three options for the future of the Awelon residential home in Ruthin.

Two other options were rejected as unviable by Grwp Cynefin, who were commissioned to carry out a study and who already own Llys Awelon, the extra-care blocks on part of the site.

The council insisted that whatever proposals were adopted, no existing resident would be asked to leave if they did not want to do so.

The up-front cost of the three options now being considered range from £6,905,000 to £7,125,000.

As a result, 24-31 extra care beds would be provided initially, with 25 more being provided once the existing residential care is no longer needed.

The option currently preferred by the council is the one with the highest up-front cost. However, this would provide the largest number of beds, with 35 extra care apartments and eight temporary en-suite residential facilities.

However, it would disrupt the care of residents for nearly two-and-a-half years. While work is going on, residents would be housed temporarily in eight bedrooms, a situation on which the council had also insisted.

In a report to this week’s meeting of the performance scrutiny committee, officers say that unless the services are changed the £700,000 savings called for will not be achieved.

The report states: "The risk of not agreeing (to) the proposal will lead to a sustainability of care services within Ruthin given the age and condition of the Awelon building and limited capital to refurbish it.

“There will also be a risk to achieving the previously agreed £700k budget savings and will continue to contribute to ongoing budget pressures in relation to meeting the care needs of older people.

“The use of extra care to provide for ‘standard’ care needs will enable the council to realise some of the £700k savings already identified.”