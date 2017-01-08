Man paralysed after 30ft fall in Llangollen vows to climb Snowdon one year on.

A man paralysed in a fall while rock-climbing near Llangollen has vowed to reach the top of Snowdon a year to the day from his accident.

Darren Edwards was rock climbing with a friend at the Worlds End Quarry, near Llangollen. But while abseiling down their last planned climb, Darren felt the rope give way and he plummeted to the ground.

“For as long as the fall lasted, I remember being scared. I was so scared that this was it, so scared that I would never see the people I loved again.

“My eyes struggled to understand the speed I was falling at, trying to remain focused as the world flew by. In that last moment, I remember looking directly at the sky and I landing flat on my back.

“As soon as I hit the dirt, I started to roll uncontrollably downhill, towards the cliff below. I couldn’t comprehend what was happening, I had completely lost control of my body.

“I continued to fall, until seconds later, Matt threw himself on top of me, sending a searing pain through my back. I knew I was in a bad way.”

According to the North East Wales Search and Rescue, it could’ve been even worse.

A member of the team said: “He had fallen down this cliff onto a grass slope. There was a second steeper slope with another cliff at the bottom. He was very lucky he didn’t go down the second one.”

Darren, 26, who lives in Shrewsbury, was picked up by a Coastguard helicopter and taken to hospital in Stoke.

Darren said: “It’s the start of a journey really. It’s not somewhere you’d really imagine yourself to be, being at the bottom of a cliff face. I couldn’t let it win, I couldn’t let life beat me.

“So the accident was the start of a four and a half month journey, physical and mental. First off you have to spend six weeks flat on your back having physio.

“You just dream of the next day, and count down each day, just wishing your life away as you can’t do anything yourself at all. You’re just lying there getting weaker and stiffer, just feeling more and more constricted and trapped.

“That was a real mental challenge but you kind of think you don’t have a choice, you just have to make the best of it.

“A friend of mine’s a personal trainer. He’d come in with some hand weights and I’d push them to pass the time productively.

“It’s been a rollercoaster journey and what I’m trying to do is to process it rather than just shutting it away.

“The advice you get from the psychologist is, if you don’t process it, it can hit you like a train and you have no coping strategy.

“So I wrote about it to help myself but also in case someone who goes through the same thing can see the accident, how you get through rehab to whatever I go on to do.

“I don’t have any ambitions to stop getting to the top of mountains, sometimes the cliches are the right things.

“I’m at the end of my 13 weeks rehab. You go from not even being able to sit as your body has forgotten to balance so you keep flopping over,

“After that you get to the point of going down a flight of stairs in a chair and how to lift yourself off the floor; climbing is a great way to prepare, you do a lot of lifting.

“I think, for me, it’s going to be getting back into the wild and seeing what hills and mountains I can get up. One year on, August 6, I want to be at the top of Snowdon, just to tick off a year, but there's so many opportunities for sport.

“I trained with Lizzie Tench, a para-triathlete as I was getting back into swimming.

“Paratriathlon is something I could focus on outdoors wise. It’s something to crack on with really – as well as being able to do a full week of work.”