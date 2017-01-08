Charity presents village with new defibrillator

A Scottish charity has presented a village with potentially life-saving equipment.

The Zoll defibrillator replaces an older model at Siop Pwllglas and was presented by the Sandpiper Trust to Darren Murray on behalf of the Ruthin and Pwllglas Community First Responders at Siop Pwllglas.

The new model means all of those in the Ruthin and Pwllglas areas are the most up to date models and are more compatible with Welsh Ambulance Service equipment.

The Sandpiper Trust was approached following a presentation to Llanfair DC Community Council by Darren Murray and Stuart Pearson of Ruthin and Pwllglas Community First Responders, appealing for help to replace their old equipment.

Darren Murray, 30, said: “This new defibrillator is the newest Zoll model so Pwllglas now has up to date kit. They raised money to pay for that as we are all volunteers, and purchased it through the Sandpiper Trust

“The Zoll is more compatible with the equipment they have on the ambulances so we've been trying to replace all of them, this was the last one in the Ruthin and Pwllglas area. The old stuff is fine, but this is an improvement.

“Hopefully it should help, although hopefully it won't be needed over the festive period. All the first responders have their own kit now.

“We're a group of volunteers that respond to some 999 calls in the area, in certain cases before the Ambulance service arrives.

“We are currently looking for more responders in Corwen as we only have two in that area at the moment.

“You just need to be over 18, able to drive, and to be willing to give up a couple of hours a week to go on call. There are five days of training then monthly and yearly refreshers, then the local teams meet up as well.

“If you go on the Welsh Ambulance site there's a Community First Responders page, you can email in, and the North Wales administrator will send an application pack out."

The Sandpiper Trust was founded by a family who through the loss of their son aged 14 in a tragic accident, realised that accidents can and do happen to anyone and that emergency services may not always be close at hand to help.

Sandpiper, which has raised funds to equip more than 1,000 organisations across Scotland with Sandpiper Bags , was able to supply a Zoll Defibrillator to Pwllglas community with two local private charities funding the purchase.