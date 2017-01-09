NORTH Wales Fire and Rescue were called out to a house in Denbigh on Friday evening after a cigarette lighter and cigarette caused a mattress to catch fire.

The fire started after a cigarette lighter leaked fluid on a mattress which was ignited when a lit cigarette fell on it.

The Fire Service say the mattress was out by the time they arrived at Bryn Seion, Denbigh, with the room suffering five percent smoke damage.

The cause was recorded as accidental.

A spokeswoman for North Wales Fire and Rescue said: "We were called at 10.45pm on Friday to a house fire on Bryn Seion in Denbigh.

"We responded with one appliance from Ruthin and one from Denbigh.

"The fire was out on arrival with damage confined to the mattress and bedroom. The room received five percent fire damage.

"We used a thermal imaging camera. The cause was recorded as accidental. A petrol lighter leaked onto a mattress which was then ignited by a lit cigarette."