Funeral takes place for convicted abuser Gordon Anglesea

Published date: 10 January 2017
Published by: Staff reporter
Staff reporter

 

A CREMATORIUM was packed for the funeral of Gordon Anglesea, the retired police superintendent jailed for 12 years in November for  historical sex offences against two boys at Wrexham.

Former police, Rotary and Methodist church colleagues were among the congregation at Colwyn Bay Crematorium for the 30-minute service, conducted by the Rev Judith Holliman.

Anglesea had denied the offences and his family, from Old Colwyn, have a burning sense of injustice.

A son who gave a eulogy during the service said they “believed in him to the end”.

Last month Anglesea, who was 79, died in hospital from pneumonia.

Donations at the funeral were for the British Heart Foundation.

His wife Sandra and family expressed their sincere gratitude for all the many kind expressions of love and sympathy for “a dearly loved husband, amazing father and a wonderful grandad”.

Within days of the end of the case at Mold Crown Court his defence team had sought leave to appeal against the conviction.

