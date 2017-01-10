Injured North Wales residents can find quickest care through new smartphone app

A smartphone app has been developed to help injured North Wales residents get up to the minute information on waiting times at the region’s minor injuries units and emergency departments.



Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board have teamed up with the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust who have developed the ‘Live Wait Times’ app showing how many people are waiting at different hospitals and the current waiting times for patients needing non-urgent treatment.



The fuction will also show opening times, contact details and directions to the different units, as well as outlining the types of care they provide.



North Wales is the first area to join this development since it was initially set up for Staffordshire.



Health Board director of secondary care, Nigel Lee said: “We know that our emergency departments are going to be incredibly busy over the next three months, dealing with many people who are seriously ill. This can mean that people whose conditions are not urgent can face long waits to be seen.



“The NHS in Wales offers many ways to get healthcare quickly - local pharmacists are qualified health professionals who can advise on treatments for many common illnesses using simple ‘over-the-counter’ remedies, while our minor injuries units are a way for people who have suffered less-serious injuries to get the care they need.



“This app is a great way for people who have been injured to work out where is the best place to go to get seen with a minimum of delay.”



‘Live Wait Times’ can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. A version for Windows phones will also be developed.