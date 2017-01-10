Celebrating 20 years of women priests in the Diocese of St Asaph

MORE than 150 parishioners gathered in St Asaph Cathedral to celebrate 20 years of women’s ordination.



The event – held on Saturday – was one of six services held at each of the Cathedrals across Wales to mark 20 years since the first women were made priests in the Church of Wales.



The women, who had been ordained in January 1997, were joined in St Asaph Cathedral by the Bishop of Gloucester, the Rt Revd Rachel Treweek and the Bishop of St Asaph, the Rt Revd Gregory Cameron. The anniversary comes just weeks ahead of another milestone in women’s ministry in Wales – the consecration of the first woman bishop, Canon Joanna Penberthy, as Bishop of St David’s Diocese. This will take place on January 21.



A total of 61 were ordained on January 11, 1997. Their names have been featured in a logo designed for the anniversary.



Bishop Gregory said: “It’s impossible for me to think of a Church in which we don’t celebrate and welcome the equal ministry of women. We really can give thanks for the huge step forward that the Church in Wales took in 1997. We’ve been greatly enriched by the dedication, service and insight of so many women over this period.”



One of the first women ordained priest in the Diocese of St Asaph was the Revd Margaret Harvey.



“For me the most exciting part of that weekend in January 1997 was what happened the morning after ordination at the end of my first Sunday morning Eucharist as priest,” she said.



“As usual people gathered around the font to chat about the service. Someone said we didn’t think it would be different but it was.”



The idea for simultaneous services of celebration across Wales was first put forward by the St Deiniol’s Group, an informal group of senior lay and ordained women from across the Church in Wales.



The collection from the service at St Asaph Cathedral was donated to Welsh Women’s Aid.