Dinbych target Bowl progress

Dinbych in action in the last round against Tonyrefail

ARRIVING with plenty of preparation time is key as local rugby players target further progress in a national competition this weekend.

WRU League Division Two (North West) high-flyers Dinbych are preparing to face a third South Walian club this season, with a fifth round tie in the WRU Bowl on Saturday.

The Caeau Les Phillips club will head to Division Three (West) A high-flyers Cardigan in the last-16 of the competition - and they will be hoping for better fortune compared to the last time they reached the fifth round.

On that occasion, trouble with the team transport meant Dinbych arrived at host club Nantyglo shortly before kick-off and this played its part in their defeat.

"We got there 15 minutes before the game started and the referee wouldn't push back the kick-off time," said key Dinbych player Dan O'Sullivan.

"We had three minutes of a warm up and then we got straight into the match.

"The first half in that game we struggled.

"But we woke up in the second half."

Looking ahead to this weekend's test, Dinbych manager Sam Jones admitted: "The lads are geed up for it.

"The backs have been superb for us this year on the back of the forwards doing a lot of good work.

"We won't have a better team available for the game, so there's no excuses."

He added: "It's been a funny old year with the league changes.

"We have had some really difficult games and some not so difficult ones.

"But it will be a tough game on Saturday.

"There are similarities between the two sides and they are doing really well.

"We had home advantage in the last two games.

"That helped against Tonyrefail and the defence was huge in that game.

"Both teams are going to be really confident on Saturday."

O'Sullivan is looking forward to the contest and he said: "I am confident.

"I think a lot of the lads are confident.

"It's not going to be easy at all.

"If it's a nice day, I would back us against them."

Cardigan trail St Clears and Milford Haven by three points in the current Division Three (West) A standings, but they have a game in hand over their high-flying rivals and they are looking like decent bets to take the title.

"I know the coaches Russ (Rowlands) and Huw (Edwards) have had a look at the league tables and match reports... and they are flying this year," added Jones.

"It's a tough proposition for us. We have heard they have got a big pack.

"Tonyrefail and Crumlin had some big boys and some of the photos we have seen (of Cardigan)... they look like man mountains!"

O'Sullivan is also expecting to come up against a large set of forwards and he added: "It was the same with Tonyrefail.

"They (South Walian teams) seem to be more forward orientated, but with us having a smaller pack, our forwards are still moving in the last 20 minutes."

Dinbych's only loss this season came when fate turned against them during a trip to Llangefni.

Travelling with just 15 players, injuries saw the Caeau Les Phillips outfit finish up with only 12 men on the pitch.

Strangely, Cardigan's only loss came on the same weekend that Dinbych were defeated and both teams currently find themselves in third place in their respective divisions.

Saturday will be Dinbych's first game of the year, as last weekend's scheduled Division Two (North West) clash at Holyhead was postponed.

"I think it's done us a favour," said Jones about the postponement.

"Cardigan were playing bottom team St David's last Saturday and they beat them 95-0.

"They're saying it's done them no favours at all winning by so much against an easy side."

O'Sullivan believes Dinbych have nothing to fear following their wins versus Crymlin and Tonyrefail earlier in the campaign

He added: "We are on a high after beating Tonyrefail. During the second half..., the defence around the rucks and mauls was immense.

"We have always had a really good back line and three-or-four really good backs.

"When you have good 10-12-13 players who understand the game then the defence is easy.

"As long as we can get good, clean ball from the scrum, we are confident we can score tries."