RUGBY: RGC U18s fall to Ospreys defeat

RGC U18s were unable to open their Welsh Rugby Unio Age Grade competition with a victory as they fell to a 22-6 reverse to Ospreys at Parc Eirias.

The young Gogs were unable to have anything to show for their efforts despite a spirited display, and they will look to notch their first win of the competition in the second round of fixtures when they take on Cardiff Blues.

Despite a number of pacey attacks throughout the clash, they were unable to touch down thanks to the tireless work of the resolute visiting defence, with two penalties from Armani Roberts as good as it got for the home side.

Despite the result there was a number of positives from the game, most notably the performances of Rydal Penrhos trio Adam Sabri, Henry Davies and Dan Owen, who has featured for the senior side on a number of occasions this term.

Fly half Roberts also caught the eye with a number of impressive kicks to peg the away side back in what was described as a “learning curve” game by coaches following the defeat.