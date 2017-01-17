RGC to host Merthyr in Premiership phase two opener

RGC will kick off phase two of the Principality Premiership season with a home clash against Merthyr at Parc Eirias.

The Gogs have enjoyed a memorable debut campaign in the top flight so far, and will look to keep their positive momentum going when they kick off phase two on Saturday, February 4.

Mark Jones’ side will then travel to Llandovery and Aberavon in consecutive weeks, before enjoying a trio of home fixtures against Bedwas, Ebbw Vale and Carmarthen Quins.

The fourth placed newcomers will finished their first season in the Premiership with a trip to Pontypridd, who they memorably beat 47-17 in-front of a record crowd of 2,814.