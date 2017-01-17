Former RGC star Olly Cracknell selected for Wales Six Nations squad

A FORMER RGC star has been named in the Wales squad for the upcoming Six Nations tournament.

Olly Cracknell, who made a number of appearances for the Gogs before signing for Ospreys, has been rewarded for a series of fine performances with a place in Rob Howley’s 36-man squad.

The back-row is one of seven uncapped players in the squad, which also sees Sam Warburton replaced as captain by Alun Wyn Jones.

Cracknell qualifies for the Welsh squad through his Grandmother.

Another North Wales player expected to play a big part is George North, who played for Llangefni and Pwllheli as a youngster.

The Wales coach, said: “I believe we have named an exciting and experienced squad for what is going to be a thrilling Six Nations Championship.

“It’s an honour to select Alun Wyn as captain. His vast experience, as a player and a leader will help drive this squad forward and I believe he will flourish in the role.

“Sam (Warburton) has led Wales more times than any other captain and had great success in the role, however we want him to concentrate on his game and to be the best player he can be.

“We had conversations during and since the autumn with Sam, no player is guaranteed their place in an international team and we want Sam to be playing his very best rugby and he agrees this is the best way forward.

“There is a flavour of freshness too in the squad, with seven uncapped players deserving their opportunity and it will be exciting to see how they perform in the international set-up.”

The squad will begin training on January 23 ahead of their opening clash in Rome against a strong Italian outfit on February 5.