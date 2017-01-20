Ruthin Town boss Williams eyes leaders' scalp

IT'S almost a high-noon showdown as Ruthin Town's improved run of form will be dealt a severe examination this weekend.

A stunning 6-2 win over Caersws last Saturday saw the Memorial Park Fields side climb out of the bottom-two in the Huws Gray Alliance for the first time this season.

It will be a major achievement if Ruthin can stretch their unbeaten run to four matches this Saturday, though, with undefeated frontrunners Prestatyn Town their visitors.

Kick-off for the clash has been switched to 12.30pm and Ruthin boss Chris Williams is looking for his side to maintain their superb run of recent form.

"We have got nothing to lose," admitted Williams.

"We know it's a good opportunity to try and do something against them.

"Make no mistake about it, we are not going to go into it to keep the score down.

"We need to get something from our home games."

Williams says that he won't be satisfied with a third-from-bottom finish this season and he thinks that Ruthin could potentially aim higher before the end of the campaign.

The improved series of Ruthin results stems back to the 6-0 thrashing the side received during their trip to fellow strugglers Conwy Borough at the end of November.

Since then, Town have picked up 10 points in the space of five matches, experiencing defeat on just one occasion.

"I keep saying since we had a tonking in Conwy, the lads' attitude has changed," said Williams.

"Since then, we have been a lot more competitive.

"We have trained two-or-three times a week and we are much fitter now.

"You have got to be fit in this league."

Looking back at last Saturday's 6-2 thrashing of high-flying Caersws, Williams added: "Although we did play well at times, we still gave away silly goals.

"We played well in the first half and it was 4-2 at half-time, but it should have been 4-0."

The 6-2 margin of victory stretched Ruthin's unbeaten run in the league to three games, while the success also saw Town climb off the bottom of the standings for the first time this season.

They are now ahead of Conwy Borough and Buckley Town in the standings with 11 matches left to play.

While the next few weeks could be tough for Ruthin, with matches versus high-flying Prestatyn Town, Flint Town United and Caernarfon Town on the horizon, March will be a key month to their survival hopes.

Town will tackle fellow strugglers Buckley Town, Mold Alex, Llanfair United and Conwy Borough over a three-week spell, however Ruthin shouldn't really fear anyone at present.

Tom Jones and Matty Evans have returned to university and are both unavailable this weekend, while Kevin Evans is also away and Craig Wilkinson misses out due to work commitments.

However, positive news could soon be forthcoming and Ruthin are hoping to have frontman Llyr Morris available for selection once more when the February fixtures kick in.