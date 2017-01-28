Tributes paid after death of Ruthin community stalwart Dwynwen Hawkins

Tributes have been paid to a community stalwart who has died suddenly aged 80.

Dwynwen Hawkins, the wife of town councillor and former mayor Ken Hawkins, was involved with a number of charities including St Peter’s Church.

She also helped to run Canolfan Awelon and volunteered at the Childrens Society Charity Shop.

County councillor for Ruthin, Huw Hilditch-Roberts said: “She was my first ever teacher at Ysgol Feithrin here in Ruthin and to this day I remember her taking me in and looking after me. She's kept an eye on me all the rest of the way through the rest of my life.

“She was a big charity worker, worked a lot with the church, extremely busy with Cancer Research, and she'd always be organising some event or coffee morning and she leaves a family, grandchildren and great grandchildren,

“She was one of Ruthin's genuine characters, a lovely lady"

Mayor of Ruthin Geraint Woolford said: “I saw Dwynwen on Saturday, it's very sudden, and very sad.

“Dwynwen went to everything, she worked in the charity shop in town, and was heavily involved in St Peters. Everything that was on, you'd see her there, very much a stalwart of the community.

“She'll be sadly missed by the whole of Ruthin. It's tragic news for the family, I want to express my sincere condolences to them."

County Councillor Bobby Feeley paid tribute to Dwynwen at the meeting of the Council's Cabinet yesterday.

Cllr Feeley said: “I was talking to her the other day, she was one of the stalwarts of the community, she was always involved in everything that as going on.

“She was a really staunch member of the Canolfan at Awelon, care home part of the group running it.

“Her husband Ken Hawkins was the chair of the Canolfan, they were both really involved and it's really sad news.

“She'll be sorely missed.

“Everywhere you went, Dwynwen was there.”