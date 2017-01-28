Ambulance call responses dip in North Wales... but were still above target

The region’s ambulance reponse figures worsened slightly – but were still above target.

Statistics released by the Welsh Government showed that ambulance crews in North Wales reached 77.2 per cent of the most serious calls within eight minutes in December.

This was a reduction compared with the previous month, where 82.2 per cent of ‘red’ calls were responded to in eight minutes, but was still above the 65 per cent target.

In Wales overall, 75.8 per cent of the most serious calls were responded to in eight minutes.

Richard Lee, the Welsh Ambulance Service’s director of operations, said: “It’s a credit to the hard work of our staff that we continued to provide a prompt response for the most critically ill patients in all areas of Wales during what was a busy month in December.

“On average we reached those in urgent need of assistance within four minutes and 55 seconds, which was also enabled by detailed planning to ensure we deliver the best clinical care possible during the winter.”

November saw the highest result in North Wales since the way responses were dealt with changed.

Mr Lee added: “As well as our red call category, we continue to pioneer new ways to give the most appropriate and timely response for patients whose conditions are not immediately life threatening.

“We recently highlighted the work of the Falls Response Service, a dedicated pilot scheme in partnership with Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, which has provided more than 200 people who have fallen with a full medical and social assessment.

“It has been a busy start to 2017 for the service, so we would ask everyone to think very carefully about whether your illness or injury really requires a 999 call.”