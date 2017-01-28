Summer opening date for new Aldi supermarket in Llangollen

As many as 50 new jobs will be created when a town supermarket opens.

Aldi is gearing up to open a store at the site of the old Dobson & Crowther in Llangollen.

A concrete date has yet to be confirmed but bosses say the supermarket will open its doors in summer.

Work is ongoing to rearrange the site, which had been due to house a Sainsbury’s store, into two separate units.

But after Sainsbury’s pulled out, Aldi and Home Bargains stepped in to snap up the units.

An Aldi spokesman said: “Our new Llangollen store is progressing well and we are looking forward to opening in summer 2017. The new store will create up to 50 jobs."

Aldi say recruitment for new staff will start during the construction period with anyone interested in jobs registering their details on www.aldirecruitment.co.uk.

Sainsbury’s bosses confirmed they would not be bringing a store to Llangollen in May 2015 despite construction work having already started at that point.

It would have employed about 130 people, company bosses said.

The controversial plan had divided businesses, residents and councillors in the town, with fears the planned 20,000sq ft store – currently being built alongside the River Dee on a site just off the A5 – would kill off trade for small shops and cafes in the town.

But in a shock about-turn, Sainsbury said they had had second thoughts and would not be occupying the new building.

They blamed changing shopping habits for their decision.