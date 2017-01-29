Ceiriog Valley WILL get full bus service after GHA Coaches collapse, despite rumours

Promises have been made people in rural communities affected by the collapse of GHA Coaches “have not been forgotten”.

Fears had been raised the number 64 bus service, which runs between the Ceiriog Valley and Llangollen, would be watered down from April.

But senior figures at Wrexham Council have moved to reassure people using the service that they are working to bring long-term stability to bus routes in the area.

Results of a tender to operate the service are currently being analysed by council officers and rumours had swirled it could be reduced.

In a letter to Clwyd South AM Ken Skates, Wrexham Council’s head of environment and planning, Lawrence Isted said: “Wrexham Council has recently undertaken a routine local bus tender process.

“This is to award contracts beyond 1 April 2017 following on from the demise of GHA Coaches Ltd and latterly the licence revocation of RJ’s of Wem Ltd.

“The tender document that was published for service 64 between the Ceiriog Valley and Llangollen contained the current timetable and vehicle capacity.

“Within the last few days it would appear that, due to mis-information that is wholly unsubstantiated, a rumour has arisen locally that Wrexham Council has plans to cut the frequency and vehicle size with effect from April.

“We’re aware that posters have been distributed encouraging local residents to make direct representation to Transport officers in order to keep their bus service.

“Currently, the result of the tender round is being analysed and the due diligence process is underway.

“The outcome of this is that there may be a different transport provider or it may remain unchanged.

“I’d like to reassure you in the strongest possible terms that there have been no tender documents issued or awarded that water down the service that is currently provided in the Ceiriog Valley.

“There is no truth to the rumours that are currently circulating within the local communities.

”Wrexham Council has most certainly not forgotten the Ceiriog Valley residents and the work that is ongoing at the moment is wholly aimed at ensuring that there can be some longer term stability to the bus service in the area.”

Mr Skates welcomed the move to reassure residents.

He said: “The uncertainty and frustration over local bus services is one of the biggest issues for my constituents at the moment.

“I’m pleased to have had assurances from Wrexham Council that the number 64 service won’t be cut and that they haven’t forgotten people living in the Ceiriog Valley, who often feel neglected.

“I look forward to positive news on this front in the near future.”

Mr Skates added: “Following the Welsh Government’s recent announcement of £300,000 of funding to allow Wrexham, Flintshire and Denbighshire councils to reinstate routes, a bus summit was held in Wrexham this week to bring together the Welsh Government, local authorities, service providers and users to share ideas about how to solve some of the difficulties facing the industry.

“I look forward to working with them to deliver the best possible system.”