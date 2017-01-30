The Pokhara region of Nepal is popular with paragliders

A MAN from Ruthin has died following a paragliding accident in Nepal.

Michael Peter Blanchard's wife Miriam runs the Well Street Pharmacy in the town.

it is believed Mr Blanchard, 68, was paragliding in the Pokhara region of the country, 200km north-west of the capital Kathmandu on Sunday 22nd January.

Mayor of Ruthin, Geraint Woolford said: "It's very tragic, very very tragic. I know his wife, Miriam, and all I can say as mayor is it's very tragic news and I offer my sincere condolences to the family.

"He was known as a bit of an adventurer, but it is very sad, especially for a family as nice as them."

Mr Blanchard is reported to have crashed while paragliding. Nepalese press state he died in the course of treatment at Metro City Hospital in Pokhara later that evening.

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokeswoman said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who sadly died in Nepal on January 22.”