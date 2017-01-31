Denbigh pop up charity shop raises thousands

A charity which supports carers has managed to raise £2,000 towards carrying on it's good work through a Christmas pop-up shop.

The MaryDei charity shop opened up in the former Forum cafe on Denbigh High Street selling vintage and second hand clothing for the month of December.

Mair, who runs MaryDei with her sister Ann said: "It was amazing, it was seriously amazing, I can't tell you, it was so important for us after a difficult year to show we were still about, and we were able to support people while we were there, which is why we do what we do.

"We've just had the last bill, so all in all we'll have made about £2,000, which is a lot of money. It'sa drop in the ocean for what we need, but it was an incredible amount, we were very happy.

"The reaction of the community was brilliant. If we'd had any question before of how people felt, we had it in shovels now. It was a real boost for us.

"We've got a speed chatting event in Capel Mawr and we've been part of trying to encourage Denbigh to be dementia friendly.

After that we've got a swishing event coming up, but our main focus is the lottery funding.

"The main message from us is we had a lovely welcome and want to thank everyone who donated and bought things from the shop."