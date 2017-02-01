Henllan artist to send painting he did in his sleep to President Trump

AN INTERNATIONALLY recognised artist from Henllan is to send Donald Trump a painting.

Lee Hadwin, whose unique method of painting while he sleeps has attracted buyers and galleries internationally including the Trump organisation, promised to give a painting to whoever won the election.

Donald Trump already has one of Lee's paintings, which he bought for a six figure sum before he was a presidential candidate.

Lee had previously voiced support for some of Trump's ideas but has since attended anti-Trump protests.

"I was going to send one to whoever won the election, but it's a bit bizarre as he bought one back in 2009 and there was no hint of being or even running for president," Lee said.

"I wrote him a letter and, with developments over last few days, I went down to protest outside Downing Street, so I just thought it'd put something in a letter alongside the painting. There's certainly a bit of disapproval in it."

Lee had voiced support for some of Trump's ideas in his campaign.

"I had a bit of a backlash a few weeks back as I was supporting Trump. I wasn't against the Women's March but it was all about Trump and there are places like Saudi Arabia which are worse for women's rights. I was at one of those and only two thousand or so people turned up," he continued.

"Back last week he hadn't actually done any if these things like this travel ban and I said to judge him on his actions, and well, this weekend, he's doing what he is doing what he said he was going to do and acted on that.

"So for his voters its good, but I think it's a bit extreme, if it's about terrorism there should be other countries banned as well as these seven."

Lee's letter congratulates Trump on his win but also appeals to the new president not to "make some world changes that will benefit humanity and not separate us by race."

Lee said: "I didn't want to get too much into the politics of it all but that's where I stand, so I went to the protest."

"It's a picture of the American flag. I had an email from the embassy and they'll get back to me to sort the painting out through security and things, I'll be doing it later this week."