Church wins lottery support for urgent roof repair appeal

A CHURCH campaign to repair its roof has won support from the lottery.

St. Peter’s Church in Llanbedr DC has been awarded a first-round pass of up to £37,600 from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

This is just over 40 per cent of the total projected cost of £88,800 to repair the roof.

The project is for the urgent repair of the nave roof. This is due to water penetration around the abutting tower causing plaster damage and high risk of fungal decay in the timberwork.

As a result of the repair project, St Peter’s Church will be in a more sustainable condition and better able to support the work of the church in wider community engagement and better able to promote its heritage.

St Peter’s Church replaced an earlier medieval building nearby of the same name, which was first mentioned in the 1291 Lincoln Taxation, but its origins are even earlier.

Geoff Andrews, treasurer of St Peter’s Church, said: “We’re delighted that the Heritage Lottery Fund has given us this support.

“The church has been a focal point in the village for christenings, weddings, funerals and weekly worship for over 150 years and nearer 1,000 years using the old church.

“It’s great to know that we are a step closer to preserving the church in our village for another century. We would like to encourage everyone in the local community to support us in raising funds for the rest of the costs not covered by the grant.”

Richard Bellamy, head of HLF Wales, added: “Wales’ historic and diverse places of worship are so often at the heart of our communities.

“Thanks to National Lottery players HLF funds urgent structural repairs and also improved facilities and visitor information.

“St Peter’s Church is an excellent example of how HLF can help conserve a much loved building so it can continue to serve its local community.”