SCHOOL GRADINGS: How did your child's school score?

THE latest Welsh Government school colour-coded categorisation figures have been published.

The peformance of every school in Wales has been labelled either red, amber, yellow or green.

Schools in the green category need the least support and those in the red category need the most intensive support.

The national school categorisation system was introduced in Wales in January 2015. Schools are categorised according to the level of support that they require.

Each colour category triggers a "bespoke" programme of support for each school.

Categorisation is also used to plan the targeting and deployment of resources by regional consortia and the Welsh Government in respect of national capacity building programmes

Schools in the Free Press circulation area have been rated the following:

GREEN

Ysgol Dinas Bran

Ysgol Y Parc

Rhos Street School

Ysgol Pen Barras

Ysgol O M Edwards

Ysgol Bro Tryweryn

Ysgol Ffridd Y Llyn

YELLOW

Ysgol Glan Clwyd

Ysgol Brynhyfryd

St Brigid's School

Ysgol y Berwyn

Ysgol Bro Tegid

Ysgol Beuno Sant

Ysgol Cerrigydrudion

Ysgol Llannefydd

Ysgol Bro Cernyw

Ysgol Bodfari

Ysgol Cefn Meiriadog

Ysgol Frongoch

Ysgol Henllan

Ysgol Twm o'r Nant

Ysgol Bryn Clwyd

Ysgol Gellifor

Ysgol Betws Gwerful Goch

Ysgol Carrog

Ysgol Bro Elwern

Ysgol Bryn Collen

Ysgol Bro Cinmeirch

Ysgol Bro Famau

Ysgol Gymraeg Y Gwernant

Ysgol Pendref

Ysgol Bro Dyfrdwy

Ysgol Carreg Emlyn

Ysgol Llanbedr

Ysgol Llanfair Dyffryn Clwyd

Ysgol Borthyn

Ysgol Pant Pastynog

Ysgol Dyffryn Ial

Ysgol Esgob Morgan

Ysgol Trefnant

Ysgol Plas Brondyffryn

AMBER

Denbigh High School

Ysgol Pentrecelyn

Ysgol Rhewl

Ysgol Caer Drewyn

Ysgol Tremeirchion

St Asaph Infants School

Ysgol Bro Aled

RED

None (The closest was Blessed Edward Jones High School in Rhyl)