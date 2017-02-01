SCHOOL GRADINGS: How did your child's school score?

		THE latest Welsh Government school colour-coded categorisation figures have been published. 

	

		The peformance of every school in Wales has been labelled either red, amber, yellow or green. 

	

		Schools in the green category need the least support and those in the red category need the most intensive support.

	

		The national school categorisation system was introduced in Wales in January 2015. Schools are categorised according to the level of support that they require.

	

		

	

		Each colour category triggers a "bespoke" programme of support for each school. 

	

		Categorisation is also used to plan the targeting and deployment of resources by regional consortia and the Welsh Government in respect of national capacity building programmes

	

		Schools in the Free Press circulation area have been rated the following:

	

		 

	

		GREEN

	

		Ysgol Dinas Bran

	

		Ysgol Y Parc

	

		Rhos Street School

	

		Ysgol Pen Barras

	

		Ysgol O M Edwards

	

		Ysgol Bro Tryweryn

	

		Ysgol Ffridd Y Llyn

	

		 

	

		YELLOW

	

		Ysgol Glan Clwyd

	

		Ysgol Brynhyfryd

	

		St Brigid's School

	

		Ysgol y Berwyn

	

		Ysgol Bro Tegid

	

		Ysgol Beuno Sant

	

		Ysgol Cerrigydrudion

	

		Ysgol Llannefydd

	

		Ysgol Bro Cernyw

	

		Ysgol Bodfari

	

		Ysgol Cefn Meiriadog

	

		Ysgol Frongoch 

	

		Ysgol Henllan

	

		Ysgol Twm o'r Nant

	

		Ysgol Bryn Clwyd

	

		Ysgol Gellifor

	

		Ysgol Betws Gwerful Goch

	

		Ysgol Carrog

	

		Ysgol Bro Elwern

	

		Ysgol Bryn Collen

	

		Ysgol Bro Cinmeirch

	

		Ysgol Bro Famau

	

		Ysgol Gymraeg Y Gwernant

	

		Ysgol Pendref

	

		Ysgol Bro Dyfrdwy

	

		Ysgol Carreg Emlyn

	

		Ysgol Llanbedr

	

		Ysgol Llanfair Dyffryn Clwyd

	

		Ysgol Borthyn

	

		Ysgol Pant Pastynog

	

		Ysgol Dyffryn Ial

	

		Ysgol Esgob Morgan

	

		Ysgol Trefnant

	

		Ysgol Plas Brondyffryn

	

		 

	

		AMBER

	

		Denbigh High School

	

		Ysgol Pentrecelyn

	

		Ysgol Rhewl

	

		Ysgol Caer Drewyn

	

		Ysgol Tremeirchion

	

		St Asaph Infants School

	

		Ysgol Bro Aled

	

		 

	

		RED 

	

		None (The closest was Blessed Edward Jones High School in Rhyl)

	

		 



   



   
      
