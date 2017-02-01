SCHOOL GRADINGS: How did your child's school score?

THE latest Welsh Government school colour-coded categorisation figures have been published.
The peformance of every school in Wales has been labelled either red, amber, yellow or green.
Schools in the green category need the least support and those in the red category need the most intensive support.
The national school categorisation system was introduced in Wales in January 2015. Schools are categorised according to the level of support that they require.
Each colour category triggers a "bespoke" programme of support for each school.
Categorisation is also used to plan the targeting and deployment of resources by regional consortia and the Welsh Government in respect of national capacity building programmes
Schools in the Free Press circulation area have been rated the following:
GREEN
Ysgol Dinas Bran
Ysgol Y Parc
Rhos Street School
Ysgol Pen Barras
Ysgol O M Edwards
Ysgol Bro Tryweryn
Ysgol Ffridd Y Llyn
YELLOW
Ysgol Glan Clwyd
Ysgol Brynhyfryd
St Brigid's School
Ysgol y Berwyn
Ysgol Bro Tegid
Ysgol Beuno Sant
Ysgol Cerrigydrudion
Ysgol Llannefydd
Ysgol Bro Cernyw
Ysgol Bodfari
Ysgol Cefn Meiriadog
Ysgol Frongoch
Ysgol Henllan
Ysgol Twm o'r Nant
Ysgol Bryn Clwyd
Ysgol Gellifor
Ysgol Betws Gwerful Goch
Ysgol Carrog
Ysgol Bro Elwern
Ysgol Bryn Collen
Ysgol Bro Cinmeirch
Ysgol Bro Famau
Ysgol Gymraeg Y Gwernant
Ysgol Pendref
Ysgol Bro Dyfrdwy
Ysgol Carreg Emlyn
Ysgol Llanbedr
Ysgol Llanfair Dyffryn Clwyd
Ysgol Borthyn
Ysgol Pant Pastynog
Ysgol Dyffryn Ial
Ysgol Esgob Morgan
Ysgol Trefnant
Ysgol Plas Brondyffryn
AMBER
Denbigh High School
Ysgol Pentrecelyn
Ysgol Rhewl
Ysgol Caer Drewyn
Ysgol Tremeirchion
St Asaph Infants School
Ysgol Bro Aled
RED
None (The closest was Blessed Edward Jones High School in Rhyl)