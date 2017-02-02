Denbighshire schools to get "more flexible" transport policy

The transport to school policy which has seen parents up in arms over potentially hazardous routes to school is set to be torn up and replaced.

The new guidelines, which was discussed at the Council's Communities Scrutiny Committee has been described as "a positive step forward" which councillors believe will be more flexible.

Chair of the committee, Cllr Huw Hilditch-Roberts said: "We've come to a positive conclusion that is far more flexible and considerate of our learners and families and better to execute.

"Officers have listened over feeder schools which is a massive issue in rural areas. The new pick up points have been implemented now and are working far better. Common sense is being applied. The ability to exercise discretion and the appeals process shows we're prepared to work together.

"The only question I now have is, what will it cost?"

The Council's Chief Executive Mohammed Mehmet acknowledged the relaxing of the policy is likely to cost the Council more money but said the final cost could not be outlined just yet.

However Mr Mehmet did state he believed it could be as high as £200,000.

Mr Mehmet told the meeting: "The cost falls out of this, it will be what it will be.

"We've made provision for it in the budget and we can't fund an overly expensive travel policy but we will do what we need to do. It may be less than £100,000 or £200,000 but we won't be cutting corners.

"We can be clear about this, we've done this for good reason.

"One problem with the previous system was inconsistency. It wasn't fair and we wanted a fairer system.

"We did have an unsustainable system. We made mistakes, had a review and we've learnt lessons.

"This policy is much better than what we had. What is guiding it is the need to keep kids safe. What is a hazardous route to school or pick up and who decides can be frustrating as everyone has a different opinion and we need to bottom that out and then accept the decision."

Councillor for Llandegla, Martyn Holland said his constituents had experienced all manner of problems with the previous regime, but believes the new system coming in for the 2018 school year will solve a number of problems.

Cllr Holland said: "This is moving in the right direction. it's a little more flexible. I had every permutation of problems in my area: full busses; problems with pick up points; no service busses for the nearest schools; feeder schools.

"Looking at this, it's a far better paper than before. It's far more flexible with a proper appeals process. The last policy was too rigid with officers working to a rigid document."