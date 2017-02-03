A Llangollen man who went to the aid of a crash victim and then waited over an hour for an ambulance to arrive claims that the town is “in no-man’s land” so far as the service is concerned.

And after listening to officers of the Wales Ambulance Services NHS Trust tell councillors of how they were tackling their problems, Rod Holt said he was still far from satisfied.

In October he attended the scene of a two-car collision on the A5 outside Llangollen fire-station in which one of the drivers was injured.

“I rang for an ambulance but it took an hour and 20 minutes to arrive, by which time the girl had gone into shock and was coughing blood,” he said.

“There was smoke coming from the car and so I ripped the door off and got her out.”

When the ambulance finally arrived the crew were apologetic and explained that they had come from Towyn.

“They said it was the only ambulance available that night covering from Rhyl to Llangollen,” said Mr Holt. “We are in no-man’s land.”

He said there were several other instances of long delays in ambulances reaching the South Denbighshire town, including one involving his own 82-year-old father.

“I was working in Birmingham when I had a call to say my father, who was unwell, had fallen. I called an ambulance but still managed to get back to Llangollen before it arrived,” he said.

He raised his concerns with local Denbighshire county councillor Stuart Davies, who asked for Ambulance Trust officials to attend yesterday’s meeting of the Communities Scrutiny Committee.

Among the issues addressed were the queues outside hospital emergency departments, duplicating attendances, ambulances attending patients who actually needed another service, and collaboration with the other emergency services.

Sonia Thompson, the trust’s head of operations in North Wales, said performance was improving and that other than the queues outside hospitals the region was performing better than other parts of Wales.

After the meeting Mr Holt said people of Llangollen were very concerned about the emergency cover in the area.

Asked whether his fears had been allayed by the presentation, he replied: “Not really, but it’s nice to be heard.”