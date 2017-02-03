Fuel tanker catches fire in Ruthin

North Wales Fire and Rescue were called out after a fuel tanker caught fire on a busy road this morning.

Three engines were dispatched to the incident on Mold Road in Ruthin, one from Ruthin and two from Deeside.

According to the fire service the fire was confined to the engine and was out on arrival having been extinguished by the driver.

A spokesman for North wales Fire and Rescue said: "We were called at 9.22 to a vehicle fire on Mold Road in Ruthin.

"The fire was confined to the engine compartment of the lorry.

"We dispatched three appliances, one from Ruthin and two from Deeside including a foam appliance as the vehicle was a fuel tanker.

"The fire was out on arrival having been extinguished by the driver."