Bala Town hope for winning performance when they host Bangor City

Bala keeper Ashley Morris gathers the ball in last Saturday's win over Penybont

A BIG Gwynedd derby is to be given the small screen treatment this weekend.

This Saturday marks the start of the second portion of the Dafabet Welsh Premier League season.

In the Championship Conference, Bala Town will continue their tilt at securing a runners-up finish as they play host to county rivals Bangor City. With S4C's live Sgorio cameras in attendance at Maes Tegid, kick-off will be 5.15pm.

Yesterday (Tuesday) Bala secured their second signing of the January transfer window.

Striker Joel Darlington has been promoted to the first team squad from Bala Town U-19s. The 18-year-old returned to the Academy last year and he has impressed in his first season with the U-19s.

There is one departure from Maes Tegid, as midfielder Ryan Edwards, who was on loan at Airbus UK Broughton, has made a permanent switch to The Airfield.

Bala will face lower league opposition as they target Welsh Cup glory. The Lakesiders' reward for last weekend's fourth round win over Penybont is a quarter-final clash at Huws Gray Alliance Guilsfield on the weekend of February 25 /