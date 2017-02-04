Prion Farmer had to shoot two dogs as they chased pregnant ewes

A farmer has warned dog owners to keep their pets on a lead after he was forced to shoot two dogs that had been chasing after pregnant ewes.

The farmer from Prion says he was left with little choice after the two husky-type dogs set after the ewes, which were due to give birth within weeks.

It comes just weeks after North Wales Police launched Operation Flock in an effort to raise awareness from dog walkers on the dangers of letting their pets run free near sheep.

The farmer, who did not wish to be named, said: “I had to shoot them, I don't know what I would've come back to if I hadn't.

“These dogs chased the sheep that were due this week so then I brought those in.

“Then two lads who were round the field said they were chasing my other ones, which are due in March so I had to go after them,

“You don't have a choice. The dogs won't just come to you and once they taste blood they'll be back again.

“This is why one ewe has prolapsed. She should have been lambing in two weeks, you can tell because the lamb hadn't developed wool yet.

“I put the prolapsed ones back in and I'm feeding the lambs yellow milk.

“I should be able to claim off the dog owner's insurance, but I don't really want to do that after all they've been through, so I'll have to put the bill on me and my time.

“All I want to do is make people aware to keep their dogs on the lead as I'll have to do this if it happens again.”

North Wales Police confirmed the incident, which happened at 5.30pm on Sunday.

The farmer continued: “I took the dogs to the vet so they can get in touch with the owner

“I want people to keep dogs on the lead when they're walking and to warn farmers to keep an eye out

“It's still happening in the Prion area even after it's been in the papers.

“These two dogs were well looked after. They had their winter coats and fluorescent jackets on. They'd been walking without leads and they'd just gone.”

The pair of dogs were believed to be similar to huskies.

According to police statistics, huskies are responsible for more sheep worrying incidents than any other breed of dog in North Wales.

Rob Taylor, North Wales Police’s rural crime team manager, said: “What we find with lambing season, attacks by dogs on sheep do rise and this time of year especially. It's not just the dog attacking the sheep, as the dog chasing the sheep can cause it to abort the lambs they're carrying.

“So, with Operation Flock, we're just trying to raise a bit of awareness. People can think it's just a lead issue, but if you let the dog off the lead while you're away at work, it can run off and sometimes the dog does a killing while you're out, and once it has a taste for it, it'll do it again.”