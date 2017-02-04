Henllan pupils hope cardboard cutouts will slow speeding drivers

Pupils in Denbighshire are trying to encourage drivers to slow down by putting cardboard cutouts by their school.

Children at Ysgol Henllan spent a morning alongside a North Wales Police officer measuring the speed drivers came through the village and decided to do something about it.

Two cardboard cutouts, which were designed by Charlotte Jones, now watch over the road into the village with two more by Ysgol Henllan.

Headteacher Gethin Môn Jones says an impact has already been seen.

“They've been up for a few days so far. I did an after school sports club and I did see an impact as the drivers going past the school were a bit slower than they were previously,” said Mr Jones.

The road by the school already has a 20mph advisory speed limit, but the community council believe this hasn’t quite had the desired effect.

Mr Jones added: “We hope putting these cutout pupils outside - there are two as you come into Henllan and two more by the school - drivers will think and be more aware of the school and that pupils might be crossing the road around the beginning and end of the school day.

“The pupils enjoyed putting the cutouts together. They went out with the police.

“An officer was in one morning and they were out with a speed gun to measure the speed of vehicles going past the school and through the village.

“We've got two junior road safety officers now - Rohan Horan and Harri Morris - they did a presentation and an animation for a video, as well, which will go around the classes on how to cross the road. They'll also do an assembly, just to make sure it all gets across.”

School governor and community councillor Kevin Davies said: “In recent months, Ysgol Henllan, in partnership with the community council, has highlighted the need for motorists to be more aware of the need to reduce their speed in the village and especially outside the school, where the risk is increased of a child being injured.

“The community council feels that although 20mph advisory signs have been erected recently, they are not having the desired impact.

“The school has been instrumental in highlighting this issue from a child’s perspective and we as the community council are grateful to the pupils and staff at Ysgol Henllan for their valuable input.”