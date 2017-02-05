Ruthin left singing the Blues with away day loss

Published date: 05 February 2017 |
Published by: Shaun Davies 
Local rugby 

CAERNARFON 11, RUTHIN 10

ESCAPING from the relegation dogfight is proving difficult for Ruthin.

Despite putting in another good performance at Caernarfon over the weekend, they could only come away with a losing bonus point.

It remains so tight towards the bottom of the WRU League Division One (North) standings.

Ruthin remain out of the bottom two, but they are now level on points with COBRA in the battle to beat the drop after they saw off basement side Abergele on Saturday.

Turning back to action on the field of play and competing up the hill in the first half, the Blues put the Cofis under pressure from the start.

