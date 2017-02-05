Denbigh well beaten in the battle of the Towns

DENBIGH TOWN 0, HOLYWELL TOWN 4

A FAR from four-midable showing saw Denbigh Town's unbeaten record come to a crashing halt.

Eddie Maurice-Jones' charges will have gone into their Huws Gray Alliance clash at home to Holywell Town confident of stretching their undefeated record to six games, however it was the Wellmen who were celebrating at the final whistle courtesy of an overwhelming 4-0 margin of victory.

Top-six chashing Holywell started the brighter of the two teams and they took the lead after only two minutes.

It came after Denbigh were awarded a free kick inside the Holywell half and defenders were sent forward in an effort to grab an early goal.

However, that early goal went to Holywell as the free kick was cleared by their defence and on the break, the home Town's defence was left exposed to allow Paul Williams to fire home.