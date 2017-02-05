Mighty Morris is Ruthin's last-gasp Hero

RUTHIN TOWN 2, FLINT TOWN UNITED 1

MIGHTY Morris was spot-on to reignite Ruthin Town's survival hopes.

Llyr Morris nervelessly slotted in a 92nd minute penalty to hand Chris Williams' battling outfit an outstanding 2-1 victory at home to high-flying Flint Town United.

Flint are eyeing-up a potential runners-up finish in the Huws Gray Alliance this season, but two goals in the closing quarter-of-an-hour saw them fall to defeat at Memorial Park Fields.

Despite their stunning success, Ruthin still remain in the bottom-two following Conwy Borough's surprise 3-1 triumph on their trip to Porthmadog.

However, Ruthin's fifth win of the campaign means that the gap between themselves and fourth-from-bottom Llanfair United is now down to just a solitary point.

It was Ruthin who came firing out of the blocks and they dominated the opening stages of the match.