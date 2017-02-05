Bala triumph in all-action Gwynedd derby

BALA TOWN 3

BANGOR CITY 2

GOALS, missed penalties, disallowed goals and red cards.

Bala Town's Dafabet Welsh Premier League meeting with Gwynedd rivals Bangor City certainly had it all!

Sgorio’s live game didn’t disappoint on Saturday evening with a cracking five-goal thriller at Maes Tegid between the clubs currently sat in third and fourth in the table.

Chris Venables gave Bala the lead right on the stroke of half-time, only for City to level early in the second period via Dan Nardiello.

Strikes from Anthony Stephens (penalty) and Stuart J Jones put the Lakesiders in control, while Bangor pulled back a last minute consolation when Rodrigo Branco struck.

Bala are now level on points with Gap Connah's Quay in the battle to finish as runners-up in the Welsh Premier League this season.

Connah's Quay were surprisingly beaten 1-0 at home by Carmarthen Town over the weekend.