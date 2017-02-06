Denbighshire paraglider died on the first day of his dream holiday in Nepal

A PWLLGLAS man involved in a paragliding accident on his first full day in Nepal suffered head and leg injuries, it was revealed at the opening of an inquest.

Retired management consultant Michael Peter Blanchard was flying solo when he is believed to have lost control and crashed into a tree.

The 67-year-old, of Llanerchgron Ucha, Pwllglas, near Ruthin, arrived in Kathmandu on January 21 and the accident occurred the following day in the picturesque Pokhara district, about 120 miles from the capital.

He was rushed to the Metro City Hospital in Pokhara where he died the same day. He was identified by his passport.

At a brief hearing in Ruthin John Gittins, the coroner for North Wales East and Central, said a post-mortem examination carried out in Nepal found the cause of death to be “blunt force injuries to the head and pelvis”.

The British Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association is carrying out an investigation into the tragedy.

The inquest was adjourned to a full hearing later in the year.

Mr Blanchard’s wife Miriam owns a pharmacy in Well Street, Ruthin.