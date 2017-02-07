Police investigating latest arson attack at former Denbigh hospital site

A BLAZE that took firefighters five hours to put out at the former North Wales Hospital in Denbigh was started deliberately.

North Wales Fire and Rescue were called to the derelict building on Prion Road just before 4.30pm.

Four appliances and an aerial ladder platform attended the scene.

The fire was finally out after five hours.

A spokesman for North Wales Fire and Rescue said last night: "The fire at a derelict building on a former hospital site on Prion Road, Denbigh, is now out.

"Firefighters were called to the incident earlier this evening at 1628hrs.

"Crews will remain at the scene for some time damping down."

North Wales Police are warning people of the dangers of entering the derelict building in the wake of the latest fire and are urging them to think about the consequences of having fires at the former hospital site.

Insp Gareth Jones stated: “We are appealing to anyone in the locality who may have seen someone acting suspiciously in the grounds of the hospital following the latest incident last night, Monday 6th February.”

The North Wales Hospital was designed by architect Thomas Fulljames in 1844 and completed in 1848. At its maximum capacity it could house up to 200 people with psychiatric illness.

The former asylum has been hit by arsonists in the past, including in December and June of last year.