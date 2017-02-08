VIDEO: Whole host of events to be held to mark Denbighshire's annual March for Business

A MAJOR month-long series of events to support businesses will be held this March.

Denbighshire County Council’s annual March for Business, a series of networking, advice and workshop sessions, returns this year. Firms will be able to take advantage of various free events. These will cover a wide-range of topics such as retail skills, starting a new business, digital skills and how to create a "healthier and happier" working environment.

Cllr Hugh Evans, leader of Denbighshire, said: “We designed this programme of seminars and workshops to meet the needs of businesses in the county.

“March for Business offers firms the chance to network and get expert advice around issues that benefit them.





“The focus was devised following feedback from our annual Business Survey and shows the Council is listening to businesses and offering them support to suit their needs.”

March for Business is part of the Council’s work on developing the local economy through its Economic and Community Ambition Strategy, which includes a number of high priority projects to help businesses succeed.

Events will include a series of Ask the Expert networking breakfasts and lunches followed by one-to-ones around a range of topics including recruitment, finance and marketing.

A Taste for Local event will pair food and drink producers with buyers aiming to secure more contracts for local businesses.

One of the flagship events is the Denbighshire for Growth Advanced Materials and Manufacturing conference with speakers from academia, industry and government presenting key insights on opportunities in Denbighshire.

A Business Boost Camp to provide ideas and inspiration for developing a healthier and happier working environment and helping business flourish will be held along with a Digital Day featuring a mixture of a digital masterclass workshops and a cybercrime session.

Anna Taylor, aged 36, of Chilly Cow, a Ruthin-based producer of award-winning artisan ice cream, said: “Attending March for Business last year was really beneficial for our business. As well as having the chance to take advantage of some great training, advice and networking sessions, we met new clients.

“We met with lots of different businesses, including a new business which resulted in long-term orders."

For more information or to book an event, click here.