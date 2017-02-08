Former RGC Academy star helps Wales 7s side to Sydney success

A FORMER RGC adademy star helped Wales to a memorable showing in the latest leg of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.





Tom Williams, who was a member of the Rydal Penrhos Rugby programme run in partnership with the Gogs and the Welsh Rugby Union, was part of the national squad that produced a number of eye-catching performances in leg four of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, which took place in Sydney, Australia last weekend.

Wales Sevens bounced back from the disappointment of Wellington last week to emerge winners of a highly competitive Pool B on Day One of the tournament.

First up, Gareth Williams' men edged France 14-12, thanks to tries from co-captain Sam Cross and Ethan Davies (who added the conversions).

Then came one of Wales' most memorable performances in recent years: a 28-15 victory against Olympic champions Fiji, thanks to a hat-trick from Morgan Wiliams, plus a try from Owen Jenkins.

The result meant Wales had broken a 14-match losing streak against the Fijians, stretching back to 2013.

A 7-7 draw against Samoa - with a lovely chip-and-chase score from the returning Luke Treharne, and in which Samoa made a miracle tackle to hold newcomer Owen Lane up over the line at the death to prevent a winning score - saw Wales Sevens through to the Cup quarter-final on Day Two, where they succumbed 26-0 to the resurgent Australians.

The head coach, said: "There were a number of factors that meant we were not the same team as yesterday. I question how we reacted to the heat, psychologically, and whether this flowed over to the inaccuracies witnessed.

"This was definitely an opportunity missed and our inaccuracies also added up to give us too much to do. Australia were deserved winners and we wish them luck for the remainder of the tournament.

"This period is very short now with regards to preparation for Las Vegas, but it will be exciting after the small wins we had here in Sydney. I spoke before coming away about a challenge of consistency for us. This is still the theme moving forward, but to be sat here in this position is better than we planned for."

The next leg of the competition will take place in Las Vegas from March 3-5.