Firefighters return to North Wales Hospital site in Denbigh after ember restarts fire

The former North Wales Hospital in Denbigh.

FIREFIGHTERS returned to the former North Wales Hospital in Denbigh after an ember set part of a building alight.

Two appliances and an aerial ladder platform attended the site on Prion Road from 2.42pm until 6.10pm yesterday (Tuesday).

Firefighters had previously spent five hours getting a blaze under control on Monday evening.

Police say that fire was started deliberately.

Anyone who saw anything or anyone in the area of the site lon Monday is asked to contact PC 2934 Aiden Berry at Denbigh Police Station on 101 quoting reference RC17017512.