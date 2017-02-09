Llangollen end up being well beaten in league away day double-header

LLANIDLOES 53, LLANGOLLEN 6

WHEN it comes to double-headers, Llangollen aren't having the best of things this season.

The Tower Fields side tackled Machynlleth in a double-header last month, with the Mid Wales side coming out on top.

Saturday's clash at Llanidloes was also a WRU League Division Two (North East) double-header, with a possible 10 points up for grabs for the winners.

Llanidloes got off to a flying start with winger Carwyn Williams crossing for the game's opening try following his side's first spell of possession.

Adam Price successfully converted the score and he then extended the lead with a couple of penalties.

Llangollen replied with a penalty from Roger Chadwick after a quarter-of-an-hour.

Llanidloes started to dominate in the loose with further tries coming from Dick Jones and Rob Jones.

A penalty try saw the home side bag a bonus point, while Llanidloes also benefited from a solo try by captain Paul Jehu to extend their lead at half time to 39-6.