Leaders second best as Corwen continue their brilliant run

CORWEN 3, FC QUEENS PARK 0

IT'S fair to say that Wrexham Area League Premier Division title favourites FC Queens Park are enduring a few trials and tribulations when they come up against local sides.

Just weeks after Llanuwchllyn consigned the high-flyers to their second league loss of the campaign, Corwen eased to a superb 3-0 margin of victory at War Memorial Park to send FC Queens Park spinning to their third defeat of the season.

Consistent rain on Friday put this eagerly awaited contest in doubt, but better weather on Saturday meant that the game could go ahead.

With this being the third meeting between the sides this season, both teams started the first period in cagey fashion, like two heavyweight prizefighters.

Iorwerth Jones supplied an excellent cross and this was emphatically met by a thumping header from Ryan Billington to open the scoring.

Things got even better for Corwen just before the break when they made it 2-0 in their favour.

Captain Sion Roberts was able to leap like a salmon between four Queens Park defenders to powerfully head home from close range.

Goal number three came on the break in the second half, with uncertainty in the visitors' defence allowing Iorwerth Jones to poke home.