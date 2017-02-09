Down to the bare bones, but Bala's top-three hopes remain alive and well

BRO FFESTINIOG 0, BALA 13

NOT many people would have tipped Bala to enjoy a winning weekend in WRU League Division One (North) action.

A stag weekend meant that the side from Maes Gwyniad was left without a dozen members of the usual first team squad.

There was a party atmosphere with Bro Ffestiniog using the occasion to mark the opening of their new clubhouse, but despite getting together a mixture of youth team players and older heads, it was Bala who were celebrating at the final whistle.

A single second half try did the trick to help the visitors to their ninth victory of the campaign, while the boot of the returning Eben Jones did the rest as Bala reignited their hopes of achieving a top-three finish this season.

With eight games left to play this season, Bala trail third-placed Caernarfon by just four points.

A quartet of youth team players were on the pitch at the final whistle and with a number of experienced players also making an appearance, Bala were delighted with their showing on the day.

"We were very, very pleased," said Bala chairman Tony Parry.

"The young lads stepped up.

"Eben Jones was back as a full back after two years out.

"He scored all of his kicks and we were pleased with the efforts of the lads."