Bala Town target Cardiff Met win and another step towards Europe

IN-FORM Bala Town are targeting another weekend win to edged themselves closer to European competition.

For the third time this season, the Lakesiders are preparing to tackle Cardiff Met and the latest north-south tussle will be played at Maes Tegid this Friday evening.

Colin Caton's side find themselves on a terrific run of form in the Dafabet Welsh Premier League and they've lost one of their last 15 games in the league.

That run has included 10 triumphs and this has helped Bala to move level on points with second-placed Gap Connah's Quay in the battle to qualify for next season's UEFA Europa League.

Included in this fine run is a 1-0 win achieved by the Lakesiders at home to Cardiff Met back in November.

Kick-off at Maes Tegid on Friday will be 7.45pm.