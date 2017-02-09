Denbigh darts ace Mark Webster eyes up £1,500 and top 32 spot

ANOTHER £1,500 is the weekend target for a North Wales darts star.

Denbigh ace Mark Webster is halfway through his tilt to qualify for next month's Coral UK Open and he believes that one good run in the remaining three qualifying tournaments will do the trick to ensure he joins the first major tournament of the year at the third round stage.

In the PDC's current UK Open order of merit standings, Webster is joint-23rd.

The top-32 qualifiers will join the main UK Open competition at the third round stage.

Six wins and a trio of losses meant it was a mixed weekend for Mark Webster on the oche.

The great and the good in the PDC turned out in force over the weekend to compete in three Coral UK Open qualifiers.

Wigan was the venue for the tournaments, which work towards sorting out the qualifiers for this year's UK Open, which will be played in Minehead between March 3 and 5.

Friday proved to be the best day for Denbigh ace Webster, who battled his way through to the last-16, where he lost to eventual winner Peter Wright.

"Luckily, my weekend was in the middle (form wise) and I beat some good players," said Webster.

"I think I'm going to need another £1,500 to make sure I qualify in the top-32.

"You want to start the tournament in the top-32.

"I know I'm definitely in the tournament, but I want to start in the top-32.

"Hopefully I will have a good couple of performances (this weekend) and I will be okay."