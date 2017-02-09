Brave Harvey and his Cynwyd school pals are on the ball

Pupils are on the ball when it comes to developing their literacy skills - including a six year old boy who's battling leukaemia.

The youngsters at Ysgol Bro Dyfrdwy in Cynwyd have been tackling new challenges with the help of the Racecourse Community Foundation at Wrexham AFC.

The school is just down the road from the factory of Ifor Williams Trailers, the club's main shirt sponsors.

Thanks to the tie up with the trailer firm, two of the school's pupils, Cai Wyn Jones, nine, and Harvey Jones, six, have had the opportunity to be match-day mascots at the famous Racecourse ground.

Wrexham and Liverpool fan Harvey, who lives in the village, has been treated for leukaemia for the past two years since the condition was diagnosed.

His grandfather, Llion Jones, a shift leader at Ifor Williams Trailers, popped into the school to see Harvey and his school mates in action.

Llion said: “I am delighted that Ifor Williams Trailers are sponsoring Wrexham this year because I've been a Wrexham supporter since I was the same age as Harvey.

“I try to go as much as I can now with Harvey who has joined the Junior Dragons and he was a mascot for the Braintree game.

“Harvey really enjoyed it - it was one of the best days he's had in a long time.

“At the moment he's getting treated for leukaemia and he's getting better every day. "He does have his ups and downs but he takes every day in his stride and he never complains.

“Like today he hasn't been well over the weekend but he wanted to come down to get his photo taken with his side which is a good thing."

Robin Jones, a materials coordinator at Ifor Williams Trailers, was also there to see his grandson, Cai, being put through his paces.

He said: “I think these sessions are a brilliant idea and Cai loves it. He lives and breathes football so this is brilliant for him.”

Teacher Sion Williams is also a big fan of the sessions.

He said: “The boys and the girls are really enjoying it. As we know, boys can be less motivated when it comes to literacy work so it's been a good way of kindling their interest.”

The half-day courses are being run for one day a week over five weeks by Steven Dale who works as a football development officer for the Racecourse Community Foundation.