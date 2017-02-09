£5,000 lottery jackpot for Llanynys and Rhewl

A COMMUNITY group has been awarded £5,000 as part of the National Lottery funding project.

The Llanynys Community Playing Fields Association has been awarded two grants, including one of £5,000 to improve the facilities of the pavilion available to the local community.

Funding has gone towards the sports pavilion in Rhewl, which has been converted to make it usable for a number of activities as well as being extended to include disabled access. A new kitchen has been fitted, including a dishwasher and cooking appliances.

Another £1,860 Lottery grant went towards the opening celebration which took place in October.

Secretary of the Llanynys Community Playing Fields Association, Mike Denman, 64 from Rhewl, said: “It was great when we found out we had received the grants – we have applied to Lottery funding before but had been unsuccessful.

“We’ve now been able to convert the sports pavilion so it can be used by a wider range of people within the community for a number of different activities and events.

”We are holding sports activities, art classes, tai chi – and will even be holding a folk concert. This means now that much more people can use the facilities.”

New figures show that more than £945,000 of National Lottery funding was awarded across Denbighshire in the last year alone.

From today, these examples, or any organisation that has ever received National Lottery funding, has the possibility of gaining nationwide acclaim by entering

The National Lottery Awards 2017 – the annual search for the UK’s favourite Lottery-funded projects.

National Lottery Awards winners will receive a £3,000 cash prize and national recognition at a glittering ceremony broadcast on BBC One later in the year.

John Barrowman, presenter of the National Lottery Awards show, said: “The National Lottery Awards are a fabulous celebration of the UK’s favourite Lottery-funded projects as voted for by the public.

“The awards rightly put the focus on ordinary people doing extraordinary things with National Lottery funding, whose efforts go such a long way and are indeed changing lives. National Lottery players can be very proud to have contributed towards their fine work.”

National Lottery Awards cover seven categories including sport, heritage, arts, environment, health, education and voluntary/charity, to reflect the range of funding that the Lottery gives out. There is also a Special Achievement Award to recognise the outstanding contribution made by an individual to improving the lives of others.

If you wish to nominate your favourite project in this year’s National Lottery Awards, tweet @LottoGoodCauses with your suggestions or call 0207 293 3329 to find out more and to enter. Entries must be received by midnight on April 7, 2017.

The Llanynys Community Playing Fields Association will be holding an art exhibition in March featuring a number of local artists, as well as a pop-up bistro on February 25, which will feature vegan and vegetarian food.

For more information visit llanynys.com.