Ruthin restaurant Clwyd Gate is back on the market for £475,000

A famous Denbighshire restaurant and landmark is back on the market.

The Clwyd Gate, near Llanbedr DC, is on the market for £475,000 and is described as being a “unique opportunity to take full advantage of the high volume of traffic and tourism this area attracts, together with the Offa's Dyke Path running nearby with its many walkers”.

The Clwyd Gate has undergone a major programme of restoration and refurbishment undertaken by the current owners over the last four years.

The venue reopened in September 2015 after being closed for four years.