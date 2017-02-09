Denbigh man has potential to be 'extremely dangerous' to girls, court hears

A MAN had highly sexualised conversations with a couple over what he wanted to do to their 13-year-old daughter.

Nicholas Studley - said to be interested in child exploitation - spoke of meeting up in a hotel once he could arrange a business meeting in their area.

But Mold Crown Court was told that he was not speaking to a like-mind couple, as he believed, but two undercover police officers.

Studley, 50, of no fixed abode but from Denbigh, denied attempting to arrange a child sex offence claiming he had been enticed into it by the officers.

But the jury of five women and seven men rejected his claims and unanimously found him guilty.

Studley was remanded in custody pending sentence in March and the judge ordered that he be assessed under the dangerousness provisions.

Judge Niclas Parry said: “The facts of this case have raised serious concerns with me.

“It appeared to me that he has the potential to be an extremely dangerous man, particularly as far as young girls are concerned.”

Before sentence could take place he should be assessed by the probation service, he said.

Addressing Studley in the dock, the judge said: “You will understand that you have been convicted of an extremely serious matter, aggravated by previous convictions.

“The time has come in my view for you to be assessed and for me to consider what danger you pose to young girls.”

Judge Parry said at the end of the trial that it was some time since he had asked a jury to deal with such an unpleasant matter but said they could not pick and choose and cases that came before them.

“I regret that you have been subjected to this kind of case,” he told them.

Studley had at the start of the trial pleaded guilty to other charges of distributing indecent images of young girls and breaching a sexual offences prevention order from 2010 made at Mold Crown Court which prevented him from among other things accessing on line chat rooms.

Prosecuting barrister Sion ap Mihangel said the defendant tried to arrange a meeting with a child in order to perform a sex act upon her.

In September of last year police officers in Scotland were tasked to engage with users of a website who appeared to be interested in child sex exploitation and incest.

The two officers began exchanging messages with a user by the name of N48FUN who introduced himself as being interested in incest and young teens.

He said the officers posed as a couple who had a daughter aged 13 and the defendant was sexually explicit and graphic and asked if the girl “needed educating”.

When told they lived in the North he suggested meeting in a hotel and told how he would be honoured to join “all of them”.

He said they should exchange details “if we are to get what we all want”.

Studley claimed in interview that it was no more than a fantasy and that there was never any intention to meet up.

The prosecutor said that the truth was that the defendant had been caught “red handed” by the police when he thought he was making arrangements with like minded people.

The defendant, he said, had an unhealthy interest in young girls and their sexual exploitation and said the graphic nature of the conversations showed that.

Studley claimed that he knew they were police officers throughout.

In evidence, he said that it was simply a fantasy and that he received gratification purely from the conversation.

There was never any intention to meet the girl, he said.

He accused the police of manipulating matters and turning the conversations back to the girl.

They were trying to entrap him while claimed he had set up boundaries for himself.

But he would never have played out “the hideous, disgusting and depraved fantasies” that he had been led into, he said.

He claimed there had been two attempts where he had tried to pull back - and said the suggestion that they meet was to call their bluff and to see how far they would go.

Matthew Dunford, defending, said it was his client’s case that he had been led, enticed and coerced into it by the police and had no intention of meeting up with the nonexistent child for sexual activity.

But the officers, who gave evidence from behind screens, told the jury that they did no such thing.

The defendant was the first to ask if they had a child, he asked her age, he was clearly sexually interested in her and it was he who first suggested a hotel.

They had only done what was necessary and consistent with being the parents of a teenage girl and keeping up that persona as part of their work to identity people who would, or might if they had the opportunity, sexually abuse children.