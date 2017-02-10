Last pub in Llanbedr DC closes as The Griffin shuts with loss of eight jobs

Eight jobs have been lost after a brewery decided to close the last pub in Llanbedr DC.

The Griffin, which is owned by Robinsons Brewery, closed on Saturday night with the pub up for sale on Monday.

The licensee, Keith Wilson who also runs the White Horse in Llanfair DC, says he's tried to find other places for some staff but with several pubs up for sale in the area times are hard.

“There ares eight staff, most of them part time. One full timer, one full time chef. The Pigeons is up for sale, the Loggerheads is up for sale, it's tough. Most of them will find other bits and pieces to do but it's, I think it's the end of an era,” said Keith.

“Five years ago somebody offered to buy it but it wasn't in their remit to sell anything. But now things have changed, if they don't deem it as profitable, they'll sell it.

“We ceased trading on Saturday night and as far as we've been told it was up for sale on Monday.

“That's all we've been told.

“As far as I'm concerned it was always in the bigger picture that they were going to think about doing it anyway.

“We took it on a temporary basis anyway until they decided what they were going to do with it, whether they'd reinvest in it and put some money into the place, whether they were going to re-lease it or whether they were going to sell it, and I think the board have decided that it's going to be sold.

“We've got the White Horse in Llanfair DC, which is a free house. I've worked with Robinsons for 12 years, I was a tenant at the Plough for ten years and then when The Plough was sold, they said 'well, can you look after this one until we decide what we're going to do with it?'

“So we traded here for a year. It needs reinvestment. The options are that they sell it as a going concern, or they sell it and somebody buys it and turns it into a house, I don't know.”

A Robinsons spokesperson said: “At Robinsons, we have a policy to support our community and traditional pubs.

“However, as many other brewers have found, some of our smaller pubs have struggled to remain viable businesses in recent years for both the tenants and the brewery. Reluctantly we have taken the decision to close the Griffin in Llanbedr and place the premises on the open market. These decisions are always difficult and only taken after a lot of careful thought and consideration.

“We want to thank all the Griffin’s loyal customers who have supported the pub over the years.”