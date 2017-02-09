Denbigh artist unveils ceramic display as part of 'Strip the Shelves' project

A DENBIGH artist has unveiled a ceramic display on library bookshelves as part of a ‘Strip the Shelves’ project.

North Wales libraries have stripped some of their shelves of books to make room for 3D art pieces with the aim of bringing art closer to residents.

One of the artists involved in the project, Katie Scarlett Howard, is a sculptor who makes ceramic figures, predominantly based on the female form.

Her work entitled The Factory Girls is currently on display at Flint Library until February 20 and is based on cylindrical tubes made in crank clay.

Her inspirations for the sculptures are the textile workers of North Wales from the beginning of the 19th century to the 1980s who created famous Welsh tapestries at textile factories in Rhosesmor, Caerwys, Denbigh and Trefriw.

At the exhibition, the professional artist also showcased a variety of photographs of her inspirations, including a 19th century textile worker in Solva House Mills, Pembrokeshire and Kenneth Spurgeon who owned a garment factory in Denbighshire.

The pictures show an insight into a variety of processes in the garment industry.

Katie also organised a workshop at her exhibition to pass on some of her creative skills to those wanting to learn more about the art of creating ceramic figures.

She said: “The evening was a practical workshop in how I go from raw material to using craft crank clay.

”I’ve just started the exhibition for this month and hopefully it will be very positive.

“Each of the figures are made from rolled out slabs I imprint from the clay. I’ve been an artist for almost 17 years now professionally. It’s always been about the female and female lead occupations.

“This is the start of a really exciting initiative. There’s no exhibition spaces in Flintshire so Strip the Shelves, I think it’s great for artists and the community.”

Katie is also putting out a call to any women who worked at the textile factories in North Wales for a reunion at The Carriage Works, Love Lane, Denbigh.

This will be on April 29 at 10am for ex-workers to share stories and photographs from their working days.

Katie will create a special ceramic tapestry on the day and will provide refreshments.